A futkározó kis Lajos hercegnél tüneményesebbet ma biztosan nem lát

Vilmos herceg és Katalin hercegné gyerekeiről új képek készültek, de a család legkisebb tagja ezúttal ellopta a show-t.
Katalin hercegné az elmúlt néhány hónapban egy igen különleges projekten dolgozott, egy saját maga által tervezett kertet alkotott Chelsea-i Virágkiállításra, melyhez gyermekei György herceg, Sarolta hercegnő és a kis Lajos herceg is gyűjtött botokat, tobozokat és mohát az Anmer Hall-i otthonuk kertjéből, amiket végül a tábortűz környezetébe édesanyjuk be is épített.
A királyi család egy különleges napja
epa07585603 A handout photo made available by Kensington Palace and taken by Matt Porteous of Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (back, C) with Prince George (back, L), Princess Charlotte (back, R) and Prince Louis (front) in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, 19 May 2019.
epa07585599 A handout photo made available by Kensington Palace and taken by Matt Porteous of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Prince Louis in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed 'Back to Nature' garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, 19 May 2019.
epa07585602 A handout photo made available by Kensington Palace and taken by Matt Porteous of Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Prince Louis in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed 'Back to Nature' garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, 19 May 2019.
epa07585601 A handout photo made available by Kensington Palace and taken by Matt Porteous of Britain's Princess Charlotte on a family visit to The Duchess of Cambridge Back to Nature' Garden co-designed with Adam White and Andree Davies ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, 19 May 2019.
epa07585598 A handout photo made available by Kensington Palace and taken by Matt Porteous of Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (front) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C, back) with Prince George (L), Princess Charlotte (unseen) and Prince Louis (R) in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, 19 May 2019.
epa07585600 A handout photo made available by Kensington Palace and taken by Matt Porteous of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George (front, L), Princess Charlotte (front, R) and Prince Louis (rear L) in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, 19 May 2019.
Az idilli kertet Katalin és Vilmos gyermekei a hétvégén birtokba is vették, melyről a királyi család hivatalos fotósa, Matt Porteous készített tüneményes felvételeket. György és húga, Sarolta mezítláb gázolt át a kialakított kis patakon, de az egyéves Lajos herceg még náluk is elbűvölőbb volt, hiszen eddig még nem láthattuk önállóan járni a kis trónörököst, aki láthatóan már kifejezetten magabiztos.
A kertbe egyébként elhelyezésre került egy kötélhinta is, melyet a gyerekek mellett Katalin hercegné is kipróbált, akiről szintén készült közben egy bájos felvétel.
“Őszintén hiszem, hogy a természet és az interaktív kinti tevékenységek hozzájárulnak a fizikális és a mentális egészségünkhöz, legfőképpen a kisgyerekek esetében. Remélhetően ez a kis erdő, amit itt megalkottunk inspiráló lesz majd a családok, a gyerekek és közösségek számára, és több időt töltenek majd a szabadban, élvezik a természetet, és több minőségi időt töltenek majd együtt” – idézi a Harper’s Bazaar Katalin projekttel kapcsolatban tett nyilatkozatát.