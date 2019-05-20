A futkározó kis Lajos hercegnél tüneményesebbet ma biztosan nem lát

Vilmos herceg és Katalin hercegné gyerekeiről új képek készültek, de a család legkisebb tagja ezúttal ellopta a show-t.

Katalin hercegné az elmúlt néhány hónapban egy igen különleges projekten dolgozott, egy saját maga által tervezett kertet alkotott Chelsea-i Virágkiállításra, melyhez gyermekei György herceg, Sarolta hercegnő és a kis Lajos herceg is gyűjtött botokat, tobozokat és mohát az Anmer Hall-i otthonuk kertjéből, amiket végül a tábortűz környezetébe édesanyjuk be is épített.



A királyi család egy különleges napja

Az idilli kertet Katalin és Vilmos gyermekei a hétvégén birtokba is vették, melyről a királyi család hivatalos fotósa, Matt Porteous készített tüneményes felvételeket. György és húga, Sarolta mezítláb gázolt át a kialakított kis patakon, de az egyéves Lajos herceg még náluk is elbűvölőbb volt, hiszen eddig még nem láthattuk önállóan járni a kis trónörököst, aki láthatóan már kifejezetten magabiztos.

A kertbe egyébként elhelyezésre került egy kötélhinta is, melyet a gyerekek mellett Katalin hercegné is kipróbált, akiről szintén készült közben egy bájos felvétel.

“Őszintén hiszem, hogy a természet és az interaktív kinti tevékenységek hozzájárulnak a fizikális és a mentális egészségünkhöz, legfőképpen a kisgyerekek esetében. Remélhetően ez a kis erdő, amit itt megalkottunk inspiráló lesz majd a családok, a gyerekek és közösségek számára, és több időt töltenek majd a szabadban, élvezik a természetet, és több minőségi időt töltenek majd együtt” – idézi a Harper’s Bazaar Katalin projekttel kapcsolatban tett nyilatkozatát.