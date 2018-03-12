 

2018. 03. 18. - 13:10
forrás: ABC News

Cukorkák nélkül távozott az állatmenhelyi tolvaj

 

Hosszas próbálkozás után a kerítésen átdobva sikerült eltulajdonítania egy garázda férfinak egy állatmenhelyben elhelyezett alapítványi célokra pénzt gyűjtő cukorkás állványt a kaliforniai Sacramentóban.