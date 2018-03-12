Cukorkák nélkül távozott az állatmenhelyi tolvaj

Hosszas próbálkozás után a kerítésen átdobva sikerült eltulajdonítania egy garázda férfinak egy állatmenhelyben elhelyezett alapítványi célokra pénzt gyűjtő cukorkás állványt a kaliforniai Sacramentóban.
California animal shelter shares surveillance video of the ‘candy crook’ who, after a long struggle, managed to steal this fundraising gumball machine from the shelter. https://t.co/RoBvAKWMcW
The shelter is hoping someone will recognize the man in the video. pic.twitter.com/8JqAFFv1Nk
— ABC News (@ABC) 2018. március 11.