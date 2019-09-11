China-Hungary scientific projects presented in Beijing

Scientific projects were presented on Tuesday in Beijing as part of a series of events held to mark the 70th anniversary of Hungarian-Chinese diplomatic ties.

Hungarian Research Day, hosted by the Hungarian Embassy in Beijing, was held for the first time. In a speech, Hungary’s ambassador, Máté Pesti, said the intention was to set up a tradition with the event. As well as referring to the anniversary of diplomatic relations, the ambassador also noted that the two countries have a long history in scientific cooperation, recalling longstanding cooperation between geology researchers since the 1950s.