Nero, Redgrave to receive CineFest award at Miskolc festival

Oscar-winning British actress Vanessa Redgrave and Italian actor Franco Nero will be the recipients of a special award at this year's CineFest International Film Festival to be held in Miskolc, in north-eastern Hungary, between September 13 and 21, organisers said on Tuesday.

The renowned couple will be at the festival to accept the Ambassador of European Cinema gong at a ceremony on Sept.19.

The award ceremony will conclude with the screening of two films: Django starring Nero and Julia which earned Redgrave an Academy Award for best supporting actress in 1977.

CineFest established the Ambassador of European Cinema award in 2016 which first went to Oscar-winning French actress Juliette Binoche, said the organisers.