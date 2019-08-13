Hungary wins bid to host Intl' Olympiad in Informatics

Hungary has won the bid to host the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) in Szeged in 2023, the innovation and technology ministry said.

Hungary’s bid was submitted by Szeged University, the John von Neumann Computer Society and the government.

IOI is one of the world’s most prestigious computer science competitions with high-school students participating from 80 countries. At IOI, each participating country is represented by a team of four contestants along with a team leader and a deputy leader.

Hungary already hosted the Olympiad once, in 1996 in Veszprem.

It gives the 2023 event special significance that Hungary will mark the 120th birth anniversary of mathematician Janos Neumann, known later as John von Neumann, considered the founding father of modern computer.