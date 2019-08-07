Placido Domingo, son concert to inaugurate new Szeged hall

World-renowned Spanish tenor Placido Domingo will appear on stage together with his son for the first time in Hungary on August 28, in Szeged, in southern Hungary.

Their concert featuring acclaimed Puerto Rican soprano Ana Maria Martinez as special guest will be a highlight event of the international Placido Domingo Classics festival, the organisers told MTI.

The concert also featuring Hungary’s MAV Symphony Orchestra with American conductor Eugene Kohn will be held to inaugurate the city’s new youth and sports hall Szent Gellert Forum, they said.

At the opening event of the Placido Domingo Festival on August 24, Grammy Award winning Baritone of the New York MET, Edward Parks, and Hungarians singers Nikolett Gallusz, Pal Feke and Katalin Agoston will perform titles from popular musicals.

The festival was established in New York in 2017 to honour Placido Domingo for his artistic achievements and humanitarian work.

The festival’s chief patron is Parliamentary Speaker Laszlo Kover.