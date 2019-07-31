'Digital culture' could be new subject in Hungarian schools from 2020 - paper

Digital culture is planned to be introduced as a new subject in Hungary's public education system from 2020, following British and North American examples, daily Magyar Nemzet said, citing an education expert involved in the preparation of the national syllabus.

Gábor Major, head of the company makerspace.hu involved in the development of creative educational materials, said that digital methods would get a significant role also in vocational training. Some sixty workshops will be set up with the help of European Union funding all over Hungary where students will get a chance to learn laser cutting, robotics, 3D design and printing, electronic programming and the preparation of digital sewing patterns, he added.