Szijjártó decorates Croatian doctors, volunteer firefighters who helped save Hungarian family in car accident

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Thursday decorated volunteer firefighters and doctors who helped in the rescue of a Hungarian family involved in a car accident on Croatia's A4 motorway earlier this month.

The site of the accident on Croatia’s A4 motorway

Photo: index.hr

The minister presented the Hungarian government’s awards to volunteer firefighters of the town of Sveti Ivan Zelina and staff members of Zagreb’s Clinical Hospital Dubrava.

Szijjarto said the medals handed over to the awardees were an expression of Hungary’s appreciation of their efforts.

On July 11, a Hungarian-Croatian family of three was severely injured when a car ploughed into theirs at a motorway toll gate at Sveta Helena, Croatia. Authorities later found several different types of drugs in the driver’s blood stream.