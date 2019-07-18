Summer camp in NE Hungary hosts 350 diaspora Hungarians

A group of 350 young people from 15 countries in four continents have arrived in Satoraljaujhely, in north-eastern Hungary, to spend vacation in a summer camp.

They will participate in Hungarian language workshops and sports events and will learn folk dancing. Other programmes include excursions to the historic town of Sarospatak and southern Slovakia, and a visit to Parliament in Budapest over the next ten days, the president of the Rakoczi Association, the host, told the formal opening of the camp.

Participants aged between 10 and 28 years in the current group have arrived from North and South America, Australia, New Zealand, and among European countries from France and Britain, Csongor Csaky said.

The camp established six weeks ago will host altogether 4,500 foreign and Hungarian youth this year, he said.