Local and central government officials inaugurated a 441 million forint (EUR 1.36m) workers' hostel in Morahalom, south-western Hungary, on Friday.

Construction of the 94-bed hostel was supported by a 263 million forint government grant.

Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said at the ceremony that the government is supporting labour mobility in a number of ways as the demand for skilled workers grows.

Bauszer was the general contractor for the hostel.