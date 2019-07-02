Triathlon Week expected to draw athletes from 43 countries

The Triathlon Week, to be held between July 10 and 14 in Tiszaújváros, northeast Hungary, is expected to draw athletes from 43 countries on 5 continents, organisers told a press conference on Tuesday.

Hungarian triathlonist Tamás Tóth at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro

Photo: MTI/Zsolt Czeglédi

The event will be organised for the 21st time and will see sports events as well as concerts of popular Hungarian artists, they said.

One of the most anticipated events is the 23rd Triathlon World Cup, a qualification game for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and the junior European Cup, they said.