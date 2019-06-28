Ader: Hungary to meet 2030 climate goals

Hungary will honour its climate protection commitments for 2030, President Janos Ader said in an interview broadcast on public Kossuth Radio on Friday morning.

Citing European Union figures, Ader said that Hungary had reduced its carbon-dioxide emissions by 31.9 percent between 1990-2017. He added that the rate of reduction was similar to that of Denmark and higher than in several other EU members. He also said that Hungary had increased its woodlands, which helps absorb carbon-dioxide.

Climate protection requires “starting actual work at last” rather than “ceremonious declarations”, Ader said and warned that further delays could make the climate situation much worse in 5-10 years.