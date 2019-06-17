Debrecen partners with Wizz Air to add runway at airport

The city of Debrecen in eastern Hungary will build a new runway at its international airport in the framework of an expanded strategic cooperation with Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air, mayor Laszlo Papp said at a press conference with Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi on Monday.

The 45m-wide runway will be equipped with an instrument landing system that meets ILS III standards, Papp said.

Capacity at the terminal is also being increased, with bigger shop and cafe areas, more parking spaces and additional transfer services. Already, two security gates and two boarding gates have been added.

This year, passenger numbers in Debrecen are expected to reach 600,000, Papp said.

Last year, Wizz Air carried 353,000 passengers on Debrecen flights.

Varadi said the new runway would allow Wizz Air to add flights and destinations to its Debrecen timetable.