Govt supports Hungarian-language media outlets beyond borders

The Hungarian government supports Hungarian-language media outlets beyond the borders to create a "unified Hungarian media space", a government official said on Thursday.

Árpád János Potápi, the state secretary for Hungarian communities abroad, addressed the conference of Hungarian media outlets in the Carpathian Basin in Visegrád, in northern Hungary.

Vojvodina broadcaster Pannon Rtv has moved to new headquarters with Hungarian government support, he said, adding that the government is also backing Hungarian media outlets in Transcarpathia, Slovakia and Transylvania.

The government will continue to develop the Hungarian media beyond the borders, Potápi said. Unless the Hungarian-language media is continuously modernised, ethnic Hungarians will switch to majority-language outlets, he said.