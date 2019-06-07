First direct flight from Shanghai lands in Budapest

The first flight of Shanghai Airlines from Shanghai Pudong airport landed on Friday morning at Budapest's Liszt Ferenc International Airport.

Shanghai Airlines will fly three times a week between the two cities.

At the press conference after the landing, Budapest Airport CEO Jost Lammers noted that the flights are the first direct connection between Budapest and Shanghai. Launching the flight was the result of cooperation between the foreign ministry, the airport and the Hungarian Tourism Agency, he said.

Budapest Airport is developing their facilities to accommodate Chinese travelers, he noted: it employs service staff speaking Mandarin and has introduced online paying methods popular in China.

State Secretary Levente Magyar of the foreign ministry said that the connection between Budapest and one of China’s economic hubs was established in the year marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries.

Sino-Hungarian ties are developing more dynamically than ever, thanks to a stable political and economic background, he said.

Duan Jielong, China’s ambassador to Hungary, and Tian Liuwen, the Deputy CEO of China Eastern Airlines, also attended the event.