2019. 06. 03. - 19:26
The Jacksons, Rick Astley, Maceo Parker Paloznak Jazz Picnic highlights

 

The Jacksons, Rick Astley, the Brand New Heavies and Maceo Parker will be among the highlights of this year's Jazz Picnic at Paloznak near Lake Balaton from August 1 to 3, the event's founder told public broadcaster M1 on Monday.

Celebrating their 55th anniversary, The Jacksons formed by Jackie, Tito, Jermanie and Marlon of the famed The Jackson 5 brothers will perform on the first day of the festival hosted by a local winery, Orsolya Valde said. They will pay tribute to their brother Michael Jackson who died ten years ago.

 

The festival will feature Hungarian pop-funk-jazz band Peet Project on the same day and London’s acid jazz and funk group Brand New Heavies on the following day.

 

The line-up on the closing day includes British singer and song writer Rick Astley and American funk and soul jazz saxophonist Maceo Parker.

 

The three-day festival will also feature other Hungarian jazz performers, children’s programmes, local wine and cuisine.

 