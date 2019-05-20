Ticket prices for Budapest UEFA EURO 2020 matches set at EUR 30-125

Ticket prices for 2020 UEFA European Football Championship matches to be played in Budapest have been set at EUR 30-125, UEFA has said.

Centrally-positioned category 1 tickets will go for EUR 125; category 2 tickets, mainly in the corners, for EUR 75; and category 3 tickets, behind the goals, for EUR 30.

UEFA EURO 2020 will be staged between June 12 and July 12, 2020 in Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg.

Budapest will host Group F matches on June 16, 20 and 24. It will host a Round of 16 match on June 28. All matches will take place in the 67,000-seat Puskas Ferenc Stadium, of which construction is in the finishing stages.

During a visit to Puskas Ferenc Stadium on Sunday, UEFA chairman Aleksander Ceferin said the venue is “quite impressive”.

“It’s new, it’s modern, it has some tradition,” he said.

Some 2.5 million tickets are expected to be sold for UEFA EURO 2020.