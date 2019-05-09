Ader: Hungarians' mission to preserve faith, enrich the world

The mission of Hungarians is to preserve their faith and enrich the world, President Janos Ader told cardinals and representatives of bishops' conferences from seventy countries who arrived in Budapest to see the planned locations of, and preparations for, the International Eucharistic Congress of 2020.

Hungary wants to demonstrate at the congress its dedication to preserving values and respecting others also in the 21st century, Ader said on Thursday.

Cardinal Peter Erdo, Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest, called it an “old dream” of Hungarian Catholics that after the Eucharistic Congress of 1938, Budapest should once again host that meeting of the Catholic world.

Andras Veres, President of the Hungarian Catholic Bishops’ Conference, said the congress and the preparations offer a great opportunity to the Hungarian Catholic community for renewal.