Budapest park named after Jerusalem

A green space next to Budapest's Chain Bridge was named Jerusalem Park at a ceremony on Sunday.

Tzipi Hotovely speaking at the naming ceremony

Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetváry

Budapest Mayor István Tarlóos said the park’s proximity to the Chain Bridge, perhaps the most noteworthy symbol of Budapest, speaks to its importance. He said that city leaders had taken the decision to name the park after the ancient capital of the Jewish state in 2018, on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Israel.

Tarlós acknowledged the scale and pace of Israel’s “spectacular” economic growth in the past decades and noted that the Hungarian government had decided to open a diplomatic trade mission in Jerusalem earlier in the year.

Tzipi Hotovely, Israel’s deputy foreign minister, said Jerusalem Park is a “milestone” for Israeli-Hungarian ties and called it “another important step” towards “moving the Hungarian embassy to Jerusalem”.

She thanked the Hungarian government for taking Israel’s side in international forums and acknowledging the country’s right to self-defence.

András Heisler, head of the Federation of Hungarian Jewish Communities (Mazsihisz), said the naming ceremony is important not only for the Jewish community, as Jerusalem is the cradle of Judaism and Christianity alike.