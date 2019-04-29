Organ concert aiding Notre Dame reconstruction to be held in Szeged cathedral

An organ concert to aid the reconstruction of Paris' Notre Dame, which was heavily damaged in a fire on April 15, will be held in the Votive Church of Szeged on Friday.

The Szeged cathedral

Photo: MTI/Tibor Rosta

The concert will feature works by French authors. Julia Bogathy, Levente Kuzma, Timea Kuzma-Vojtovics, Peter Nagy, Balazs Perneczky and Balint Simon will perform, they said.

The Szeged cathedral was built after the city survived the largest flood of its history in 1879. The city was rebuilt in part from donations by the international community, including large funds from the city of Paris.