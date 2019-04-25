Hungarian film classics screened in Los Angeles

The Hungarian-American Film-theatre Society will present Hungarian film classics at a festival in Los Angeles, Béla Bunyik, the head of the society, said.

The festival, starting on Thursday, will open with Peter Gothár’s Time stands still (1982) and present films by István Szabó, Miklós Jancsó, Károly Makk, Zoltán Fábri, and Márta Mészáros from the collections of the Hungarian National Film Fund and the Hungarian National Film Archives.

The Hungarian-American film society was set up last year to offer opportunities for cooperation between Hungarian film makers in Hungary and in the US.