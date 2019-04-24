Foreign minister opens Hungarian Jewish sports exhibition in New York

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto opened an exhibition on Hungarian Jewish sports in New York late on Tuesday.

The exhibition set up by the Maccabi VAC Hungary sports club at Hungary’s consulate-general comprises 15 display boards presenting the athletes, culture and history of Hungarian Jewish sports.

In his address, Szijjarto expressed Hungary’s pride towards Hungarian Jewish athletes “who have enriched the legacy of Hungarian sports”.

As regards Hungarian-Israeli relations, the minister noted that Hungary recently opened a foreign trade mission in Jerusalem and a Hungarian cultural season in Tel Aviv.

Szijjarto also expressed Hungary’s honour in hosting this year’s Maccabi Europe Games, saying that it was “the best answer to all the dumb fake news about rising anti-Semitic attitudes in our country”.

The Maccabi Games will be held from July 29 to August 7, with over 2,500 Jewish athletes from 30 countries competing in 29 branches of sport.