Orbán commemorates first freely elected PM Antall

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán addressed a conference marking the 25th death anniversary of József Antall, Hungary's first freely elected prime minister after four decades of communist rule, on Tuesday.

Prime Minister József Antall in parliament in 1993

Photo: MTI/Attila Czech

Summing up the legacy of Antall, who headed the government from 1990 to 1993, Orbán said that the prime minister had never given up his goal “to steer Hungary back to what it was before the communist rule”.

“It was a miracle that Antall managed to keep his coalition government together and launch an economic reform under difficult circumstances,” Orbán told the conference held in the Parliament Building.