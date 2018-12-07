Reconstruction of square near Parliament gets preliminary consent

Hungary's committee in charge of major memorial sites on Friday gave its preliminary consent to the reconstruction of Martyrs' Square near Parliament, involving the relocation of a memorial of Imre Nagy, Hungary's prime minister during the 1956 revolution, the chief coordinator of the project told MTI.

The statue of martyred prime minister Imre Nagy on Martyrs’ Square near Parliament

Photo: MTI/Barnabás Honéczy

The square was originally named after a post-WWI memorial dedicated to the hundreds of innocent victims executed during the communist Red Terror in 1919. That monument, demolished in 1945, will now be authentically reconstructed on the basis of contemporary photographs and documents, Tamas Wachsler said.

In the meantime, the memorial of Imre Nagy, who was executed two years after the revolution had been crushed, will be relocated to nearby Jaszai Mari Square, at the Pest head of Margaret Bridge, he said.

Martyrs’ Square will be turned into a pedestrian zone, he said.