Number of Hungarian tourists visiting Croatia up 7.5%

The number of Hungarian tourists visiting Croatia went up by more than 7% in January-July this year, compared with the same period of 2017, the head of the Croatian tourism agency in Budapest said.

Holidaymakers near Porec, Croatia

PHOTO: MTI/Csilla Cseke

The number of all foreign tourists visiting the country in the first seven months was 9.725 million, up 5.3% on the same period of last year, Marin Skenderovic told MTI. They spent altogether 49.672 million guest nights in the neighbouring country, up also by 5.3%, he added.

The number of Hungarian tourists however went up by 7.5% to 338,800 and the guest nights they spent in Croatia increased by 7% to 1.622 million, he said.

If this trend continues, the number of Hungarian tourists may easily pass a record 600,000, compared with 572,000 in 2018, Skenderovic said.