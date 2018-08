This week will be the hottest in the season so far, the national weather service warned on Monday, adding that maximum temperatures may be around 35 C in many places.

Little girl playing in a Budapest fountain

Photo: MTI/Lajos Soós

All-time highs for this time of the year were around 39-40 C, the service said.

Temperatures will temporarily drop in western and central parts of the country towards the end of the week, while the heat wave will be uninterrupted in the east.