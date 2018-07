Hungarian secondary school students won four medals at the 50th International Chemistry Olympiad, which ended on Sunday.

Mátyás Sajgó, from Miskolc, won a gold medal. Bence Botlik, of Budapest’s Apáczai Gymnasium won a silver medal, while Eszter Arany, from Veszprém, and Áron Czakó, from Nyíregyháza, won bronze medals.

Students from 76 countries participated in the competition, which was co-organised by Czech Republic and Slovakia, starting in Bratislava and ending in Prague.