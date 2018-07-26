Going 'into bridge' on the bridge

Over 200 wrestlers will simultaneously "go into bridge" in an attempt to set a record on Budapest's Szabadsag Bridge which will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday afternoon, an organiser said on Thursday.

Budapest is hosting the World Wrestling Championships between October 20 and 28 and the event is being held to promote the tournament, former Olympic silver medalist Sandor Bardosi told MTI.

Visitors will get to meet members of the Hungarian team competing in the championships and watch them train. Champlion, a wrestling lion mascot, will be there too, he added.