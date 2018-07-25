Nemes Jeles's Sunset to premiere at Venice Film Festival

László Nemes Jeles's second feature after Son of Saul, which won an Oscar in 2016, is competing at the Venice Film Festival, the National Film Fund said on Wednesday.

Director László Nemes Jeles

The film made with an international cast of professional and amateur actors tells the story of a young Hungarian girl who investigates the fate of her family and the Budapest family shop circa 1913.

Nemes Jeles has worked with much of the crew from Son of Saul, the statement said.

The Hungarian Film Fund supported production with a 1.59 billion forint (EUR 4.8m) grant.

Even before its world premiere, distributors from nearly 70 countries bought the film, the statement said.

Sunset will be screened in Hungarian cinemas on Sept. 27.