Government to launch Modern Villages scheme in 2019

The government will launch a Modern Villages programme in 2019 to “improve life and provide a more predictable future” in small communities where over one quarter of the Hungarian population lives, a state secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office told a press conference on Wednesday.

The scheme, to be elaborated following broad consultations, will be aimed at increasing local employment, improving transport, education, health, and cultural services, as well as making small villages more attractive to live in, Balázs Orbán said.

The official also said that the government has allocated 135 billion forints (EUR 417m) for its ongoing Modern Cities programme in 2019.