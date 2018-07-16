Thousands swim across Lake Balaton

More than 7,300 people participated in this summer's cross-Balaton swim, organised for the 36th time, on Saturday.

Swimmers arrive at the Balatoboglár finish line

Photo: MTI/György Varga

The athletes traditionally start from Révfülöp, in the north, and swim 5.2 kilometres to reach Balatonboglár on the south side.

Organisers told MTI that the fastest swimmer, Márk Papp, covered the distance in 1 hour and 26 seconds. Papp holds the cross-Balaton record of 58 minutes and 33 seconds, which he clocked two years ago.

The fastest female swimmer was Mexico’s Fernanda Armenta, with 1 hour and 17 minutes.

Eighty-two year old Elemér Bucsányi and Zsuzsanna Kertész (80) were the oldest participants.

Veteran swimmer Béla Gurbán has participated in all 36 events.

Participants arrived from all over Hungary and nearly 40 other countries.