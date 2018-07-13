Szijjártó: University of Notre Dame to launch degree courses in Hungary

Indiana's University of Notre Dame has signed a deal with Pázmány Péter Catholic University to launch degree courses in Hungary starting September 2019, Hungary's foreign minister said in New York on Friday.

The University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana

Photo: Getty Images/Alfredo Sosa

Under the agreement, Pázmány University will launch its own programme — also accredited in the Vatican — at the University of Notre Dame, Péter Szijjártó told MTI.

The two institutions are still in the process of finalising their deal, the minister said.

Szijjártó noted that under Hungary’s amended higher education law, the Hungarian government and the state of Indiana will have to sign an interstate agreement allowing the University of Notre Dame to provide educational activities in Hungary. He added that he will discuss the matter with Indiana’s commerce secretary later on Friday.

The interstate deal will be incorporated into an economic and trade cooperation pact signed between Hungary and Indiana last year, Szijjártó said.

He said that since the Hungarian government and Indiana’s leadership were “on the same page” regarding the agreement, talks were expected to proceed quickly and it was unlikely that anything would get in the way of the University of Notre Dame starting its programmes next year.