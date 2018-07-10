Hundreds of Hungarians take part in WWF's 'Big Jump' for water protection

Hundreds of Hungarians participated in the World Wildlife Fund's (WWF) "Big Jump" event across the country on Sunday by jumping into lakes and rivers as a way of raising awareness for the need to protect Europe's waterways.

The “Big Jump” event in Göd, north of Budapest

Photo: MTI/Márton Mónus

The “Big Jump” was held in nine areas across Hungary, organisers said in a statement. The main event was held in Göd, north of Budapest, where some 400 people made a splash into the Danube.

This year’s “Big Jump” was organised in 18 countries.

The event is traditionally organised across the continent on the second Sunday of July. The first “Big Jump” in 2005 saw more than 250,000 people jump into 31 rivers in 22 countries. A total of 34 countries have participated in the event over the years, the WWF said.

The first “Big Jump” in Hungary was held in 2008.