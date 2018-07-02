Hungarian medical team to help refugees in Bangladesh

A team of Hungarian doctors will leave for Bangladesh next Monday to work as volunteers in a refugee camp holding around 1.3 million people, mostly Rohingya refugees, the Hungarian Reformed Church Charity's managing director told public news.

Rohingya refugees in a camp at Cox Bazar, Bangladesh

Photo: MTI/EPA/Abir Abdullah

The team of an anesthesiologist, a gynecologist, a dentist and general practitioners will also deliver medicine and medical equipment to the camp, which is also hit by monsoon, Márton Juhász told the broadcaster.

The team plans to return to the camp on two additional missions in the autumn and the winter to deliver water purifying equipment and food aid to children, he said.