Charges pressed in money scam case

The Budapest public prosecutor's office has pressed charges against a Nigerian citizen living in Budapest and seven others for money laundering and other suspected crimes committed as part of a criminal gang operating in Budapest, the office said.

The 39-year-old Nigerian man is suspected of helping an international network of cyber criminals to steal company mailing lists and send fake payment notices to companies that owed money, instructing them to transfer the payment to new bank accounts, the statement said.

He is thought to have been in charge of opening the bank accounts, which belonged to companies set up or bought by his accomplices.

The companies targeted were based in Hungary, Romania, Vietnam, Malaysia, China, Indonesia and the US. One company transferred the rental fee for an aircraft and another was an established French soccer club that transferred the payment intended for a south American player.

The prosecutor’s office has proposed prison sentences for the suspected heads of the money laundering operation and suspended sentences and fines for the others.