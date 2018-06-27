Concerts, street festival to close out V4 cultural season

The chain of cultural events celebrating Hungary's V4 presidency will wrap up with concerts and a street festival at Várkert Bazár and the Palace of Arts (Müpa) in Budapest on Saturday, the Hungarian Tourist Agency has said.

The Budapest Palace of Arts, with the National Theatre (left)

Photo: MTI/Balázs Mohai

During its fifth tenure as V4 president, which is to be taken over by Slovakia on July 1, Hungary launched a series of cultural events with a view to strengthening ties among the member states, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and itself, the agency said.

Performers at Várkert Bazar will include violinist Luca Kézdy, Polish orchestra Kapela Brodow, Evelin Tóth and the Ewiva band and the Hola Polska band, which plays music from all over the world from Polish swing to South American music, the statement said. The events will wrap up with a street festival in the evening.

In front of the Palace of Arts, singer Bori Rutkai and the Ethnosound and the Bujdosóo Trió bands will perform before the Funeral Marsching Band and Grammy Award winner Slovak flutist Sisa Michalidesova. The closing event will be an operetta gala in Müpa’s Bartók Hall.

Other events will include tastings of the V4 countries’ emblematic foods and screenings of famous Czech and Polish films.