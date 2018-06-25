 

2018. 06. 25. - 18:28
Kincsem Park plans greyhound stadium, pentathlon centre

 

State-owned horse racing venue Kincsem Park plans to build a greyhound stadium and a pentathlon centre within the next two years, managing director István Pécsi said.
A race at Kincsem Park Photo/MTI Fotó: Tamás Kovács

The pentathlon centre will require the construction of a swimming pool, a covered riding arena and a fencing hall, Pécsi said.
Kincsem Park could also soon launch construction of a recreation and learning centre on a neighbouring plot of 85 hectares.
Pécsi noted that revenue of Kincsem Park had tripled in the past five years, while visitor numbers had doubled.


 

 

 

 