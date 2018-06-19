Semjén hails govt schemes for ethnic Hungarians

The Kőrösi Csoma Sándor programme for Hungarians around the world and the Petőfi Sándor scheme for small Hungarian communities in central, eastern and southern Europe are the most successful initiatives for Hungarians beyond the borders, Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén said at the closing event of the 2017-2018 season of the programmes on Tuesday.

The Kőrösi Csoma Sándor and the Petőfi Sándor programmes were launched in 2013 and 2015 respectively. “They work smoothly and with an attention to detail”, helping ethnic kin around the world preserve their identity and language, Semjén said. Umbrella organisations of the local communities decide the course of action and the Hungarian government accepts their guidance, he said.

Grant holders of the two programmes have contributed to “shaping fundamentally emigree organisations to be a home to all Hungarians,” he said.

The programmes work alongside the diaspora council, founded in 2011, which in turns sends delegates to the Hungarian Permanent Conference, giving an equal voice to diaspora Hungarians as that of those living in the country, Semjén noted.

Árpád János Potápi, state secretary for Hungarian communities abroad, said that since its launch the number of grants has grown from 47 to 225. The two schemes foster projects such as facilitating citizenship claims, a Hungarian language course near Prague and a virtual library in Portugal, he said.