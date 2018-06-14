Underground garage construction around city park starts

Construction of underground parking facilities on the edge of Budapest's City Park has begun, with 700 parking spaces planned for Állatkerti Boulevard, 275 for Hermina Road and 800 parking places for Dózsa György Road, the company responsible for the project said.

The new dog park in Városliget

Photo: MTI/Zoltán Balogh

Városliget Zrt said in a statement that the underground parking would contribute to cleaner air in the park, reduce noise and enhance the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.

The four-storey underground car park on Dózsa György Street is to be covered with a thick layer of earth with plants on almost 30,000 square meters. Storage for bicycles will be available at the top of the garage. Also, a dog park and new sports grounds will be built as part of the park’s revamp.