The municipal assembly in a vote on Wednesday backed the Hungarian Football Association's (MLSZ) proposal for Budapest to co-host the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2021.

The proposal passed with 24 votes in favour and 4 opposition abstentions.

Mayor István Tarlós said a precondition for agreeing to host the event was that the costs should be fully covered by resources from the central budget.

MLSZ has until the end of August to submit its detailed bid.