Herczegh, Poroshenko inaugurate rehabilitation centre in Ukraine

Anita Herczegh greeted with salt and bread at the inauguration of a rehabillitation in Rát, Ukraine

Photo: MTI/János Nemes

Anita Herczegh, the wife of Hungarian President János Áder, and Ukrainian First Lady Marina Poroshenko on Friday inaugurated a rehabilitation centre at an orphanage in Rativci (Rat), in Ukraine’s Transcarpathia region.

The St Michael centre is raising 35 children in family homes within the facility.

Árpad János Potápi, state secretary for Hungarian communities abroad, said that the Hungarian government had supported the construction of the family houses and the rehabilitation centre with 70 million forints (EUR 218,000).

Herczegh said the Presidential Office would grant 3.2 million forints for the purchase of equipment for the centre.

Poroshenko thanked the staff and leadership of the home for providing family-scale homes for the children, who are all orphans with disadvantaged backgrounds. The Hungarian “support and understanding” shows that “despite the borders, we are all parts of a large European family”, she said.

The first ladies also greeted participants in a charity run that left Budapest on June 4 and raised money for the Rativci centre.