China's Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor to build HUF 45 bn power plant in Hungary

China's Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor has agreed to build a 45 billion forint (EUR 141.1m) geothermal power plant in Tura, not far from Budapest, Hungary's foreign affairs and trade minister told MTI during a visit to Shanghai on Wednesday.

The 40MW power plant will supply heat to farms and residential buildings as well as generate electricity, Peter Szijjarto said, speaking by telephone.

Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor’s geothermal business will also set up a base in Budapest, he added.

Talks with China Eastern Air Holding on launching a direct flight between Shanghai and Budapest are in an advanced stage, Szijjarto said.