Cultural festival in Vac to close Hungary's V4 presidency

Cultural festivities starting on June 29 in Vac, at the Danube Bend, will close off Hungary's Visegrad Four rotating presidency.

The programme will include a VeNegy Festival, opening with a show of central European circuses as well as performances by theatre groups of the region between July 5 and 8.

Bence Retvari, state secretary at the human resources ministry, told a press conference on Tuesday that the programme would put cooperation between the Visegrad countries — Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia — in the centre of public attention.