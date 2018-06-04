Hungarian wins European Innovator of the Year Award

The Hungarian inventor Krisztián Imre has been presented the European Innovator of the Year Award, K+H Bank, which supports his startup, told MTI.

Imre won the award for his Extended Visual Assistant (EVA), voice-controlled eyewear for the visually impaired that recognises objects, texts, signs and verbally describes what it sees.

His startup, EVA Vision, operates in K+H’s incubator in Budapest, launched in January. The incubator provides professional services to 13 startups at present.

EVA Vision’s work on EVA is also supported by a partnership with the Bay Zoltan Research Institute.

The European Leadership Awards were established by the Euronews global news and media network and the European Business Summit to recognise outstanding achievements in business, politics, entrepreneurship and innovation. The finalists of the awards were selected through a public vote followed by a final jury verdict. The awards were presented at a gala ceremony in Brussels on May 23.