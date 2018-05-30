Budapest to join European Mobility Week, hold car-free day

Budapest will join European Mobility Week for the 17th time this year, with a mobility weekend along Andrassy Avenue and a car-free day.

The Budapest municipal council general assembly supported the proposal on Wednesday with 24 votes in support and one against.

European Mobility Week, held each year between September 16 and 22, aims to encourage local authorities to introduce and promote sustainable forms of transport and call public attention to alternative transport options.

Budapest transport authority BKK will present its past achievements in the field, as well as already available and planned alternative forms of transport. A series of events will be help to attract attention to the importance of a clean and livable city.