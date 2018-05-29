Hungary presents Bogányi piano to Tchaikovsky conservatory in Moscow

The Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory has received a Bogányi piano from the Hungarian state for permanent use.

Gergely Bogányi playing a Bogányi piano

Photo: MTI/Zoltán Máthé

“Hungarian-Russian cultural relations have always been excellent and this musical instrument will further enhance the value of traditions and at the same time, the spirit of innovation,” pianist Gergely Bogányi told MTI. He added that it was a great honour that the rector of the world-famous institution and the head of its piano department both praised the instrument.

The sleek, futuristic Zengafons concert piano, developed under the inspiration of Kossuth Prize-winning Bogányi, was first featured at a gala concert at the Academy of Music in January 2015. Last year the Hungarian state presented Finland with a Bogányi piano to mark the centenary of Finland’s independence.