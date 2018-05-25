One in three Hungarian parents leave TV on with toddlers left unattended

Almost a third of parents said they kept the television on while their toddlers were around, according to a survey by Hungary's media watchdog (NMHH).

The authority issued a statement on its report on the media usage patterns of children under the age of three on Friday.

In the non-representative survey done between October and February, volunteers filled out more than a thousand online and paper-based questionnaires.

Fully 37.4 percent of respondents thought the ideal length of time children should spend watching TV was between half an hour and an hour. Altogether 26.4 percent considered less than half an hour ideal, while 17.6 percent did not want their child to watch TV at all. One-sixth thought 1-2 hours was okay, while almost 3 percent thought 2-3 hours was reasonable.