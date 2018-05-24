Hungarian pavilion puts up vantage point at Venice exhibition

A vantage point reinterpreting free space will be the main attraction at the Hungarian pavilion of the 16th international architecture exhibition that opened in Venice on Thursday.

The installation mounted on top of the Hungarian pavilion has been inspired by the event in which Budapest’s historic Liberty Bridge was “spontaneously occupied” by the public as it was closed for traffic due to renovation in 2016, the national commissioner for the Hungarian pavilion told reporters at the scene.

Free space has become a rear asset for people living in large cities, the lack of it shows how valuable it can be for residents, Júlia Fabényi said.

The Hungarian pavilion can be visited from Saturday until November 25.