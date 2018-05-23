NGO: Thousands of children reported missing in 2017

Over 19,000 minors registered in Hungary were reported missing in 2017, 300 more than the previous year, according to an NGO marking International Day of Missing Children.

Lit balloons on the Night of Thousand Lanterns in 2017

Photo: MTI/Zoltán Máthé

By April 10 this year, the authorities had registered 1,726 children aged 14-18 and 649 below the age of 14 as missing, the Night of a Thousand Lanterns Foundation said in a statement.

The NGO is marking the memorial day on May 25 with concerts, family events and counselling in ten Hungarian cities. Hungarian pop groups like Hősök, Belmondő, Gergő Rácz, the Animal Cannibals will perform, and lighted balloons commemorating each missing child will also be released.