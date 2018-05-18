Budapest 'Spice of Europe' campaign to reach hundreds of millions

The Hungarian Tourism Agency expects to reach millions of internet users and hundreds of millions of television viewers with its "Spice of Europe" campaign for the capital, the agency's chief said in Friday's issue of daily Magyar Idők.

A short film spearheading the campaign is being shown more than 800 times on CNN, reaching 250 million households, Zoltán Guller told the paper. Target groups are also being reached on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Google, he added.

Some 1.3 billion forints (EUR 4m), or 65% of the campaign budget, is being spent on television and internet ads.

The campaign, running in six countries, will continue with two more thematic short films in the autumn and the winter.